UP Assembly polls: Smriti slams Akhilesh for seeking Mamata's support

BJP leader on Monday hit out at Akhilesh Yadav, wondering why the president was seeking support of Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister who had "insulted" the people of Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing a poll programme in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar, the Union Minister claimed Yadav's reach out to Banerjee was an indication that he is "not getting people's support on his own strength".

Irani claimed Yadav was seeking support from Banerjee despite her insulting the traditions, culture and food habits of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"I want to ask Akhilesh ji, what has happened now that you want support of those who had forgotten the glorious past of this state and openly insult the residents of the state. What compulsion do you have?" she said.

"But Akhilesh ji is definitely giving indications that he is not getting public support on his own strength," she added.

Irani was addressing a gathering in support of BJP's Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who is once again in the fray from the seat for assembly polls.

The Lok Sabha MP from Amethi said it was her good luck that she has been elected to parliament from Uttar Pradesh, which has been not only known as the land that has defined 'sanskar, sanskriti' but is also the land which is redefining development in India's politics.

Quoting the remarks of MLA Singh, she said the BJP has accomplished in five years in Jewar what could not be done even in 70 years.

"It's not easy that an international-level airport gets built in an assembly area or a medical device park for manufacturing modern equipment," she said, talking of the big ticket projects Jewar has got since the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

Polls in Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for February 10 during the first phase of elections in the state. Results will be declared on March 10.

