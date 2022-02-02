Battle for UP: Ex-IPS officer, now BJP candidate, booked for code violation

It has been less than a month since he quit his job as IPS officer and Asim Arun, who is the candidate from Kannauj, has been served a notice for violation of model code of conduct.

The notice has been served by the sub-district election officer after 15-16 children were found to be campaigning for the candidate.

The former IPS officer has been asked to submit a reply within 72 hours.

Sub-district electoral officer Gajendra Kumar said a week ago, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had issued instructions to take action if a candidate involved children in campaigns as it came in the ambit of child abuse.

These guidelines, given to the parties and the candidates, were also published in the newspapers.

"The photos and videos of children are of January 30, against which the notice has been issued to the candidate for violating the instructions and the code of conduct of the Election Commission of India. Action will be taken if clarification is not given within 72 hours," the official said.

Arun was unavailable for comment.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)