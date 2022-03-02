Battle for UP: Why is BJP not talking about rising prices, says Akhilesh

-
ALSO READ
UP elections: Goons making an exodus under Adityanath govt, says Amit Shah
UP elections 2022: Owaisi now promises two CMs, if his new front gets power
Punjab elections: Rahul Gandhi to launch poll campaign from Jan 3 in Moga
Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022: Do-or-die poll battle on cards
Punjab elections: It's Majithia versus Majithia versus Majithia, literally!
-
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has questioned why top BJP leaders are not talking about rising prices in their election speeches.
He also questioned the BJP's claims that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath worked 24 hours a day for the welfare of the poor and the youth.
He said that if the claim was correct then why his government failed to fill up 11 lakh jobs lying vacant in various government departments for the last five years.
"There senior leaders are addressing voters daily, but none of them talk about rising prices of essential commodities," he said in a statement.
Akhilesh said the BJP claimed to have provided free LPG cylinders to people. "But what their (BJP) leaders do not tell is the fact that when cylinders were given to the poor, their refill cost was Rs 400 and today, a cylinder refill costs about Rs 1,000."
Akhilesh, while addressing meetings in Ballia on Tuesday evening, recalled how the district played an important role in every revolution that has taken place in India and said this election was no different.
Accusing the ruling BJP of having taken people of the state for a ride by promising the moon and then failing to deliver, he said, "The BJP practices 'chhal' (deceit) but this time, "the contest here is between 'chhalia' and Ballia".
He said that in the sixth phase of polling on Thursday, the BJP will be cut to size by the voters.
Akhilesh further said that the BJP excelled in making false promises, making people dream and telling lies.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU