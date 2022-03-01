Akhilesh doesn't have strength to stop BJP from winning UP polls: Owaisi

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav not forming govt in UP, says Raja Bhaiyya
Akhilesh Yadav shielded terrorists when he was CM of UP: J P Nadda
Akhilesh's generals: Here're the partymen crucial to SP's poll management
-
Taking potshots at Samajwadi Party, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav does not have the strength to stop the BJP from coming to power in Uttar Pradesh.
He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the latter came to know of the stray cattle menace troubling the farmers in the state only at election time.
"Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav does not have the strength to stop the BJP from coming to power. In the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections, Yadav joined hands with the Congress and for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it formed an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), but could not prevent the BJP from forming the government, Owaisi said addressing an election meeting in Sikandarpur area.
He further said by distributing free ration, the ruling BJP in the state was humiliating the poor.
Targeting Modi, the AIMIM leader said after calling himself a chowkidar, he has now became a badshah.
"Prime Minister Modi has been so busy in having tea since the past seven years that he came to know of the stray cattle menace in the state just at election time," he said, alleging that the BJP had formed the government in Uttar Pradesh by telling lies.
"The double engine' government did nothing for farmers or youth as well as in the field of education and health," he added.
He said the saffron party will be finished in Uttar Pradesh on March 10, the day of counting of votes.
Making an appeal to the electorate to support his Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, Owaisi asked Muslims how long will they remain a football for the SP and BSP leaders.
Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha is fighting for making the weak strong and for social justice. Only the morcha can help the state get rid of the BJP, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU