Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee will lose, says Suvendu after casting vote

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee conducts massive roadshow in Nandigram
Mamata back on her feet, sings national anthem as Nandigram campaign ends
After being sidelined in TMC and joining BJP, Suvendu set to take on Mamata
West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP distributing money
Mamata steps up efforts to win over voters before Nandigram campaign ends
-
BJP's heavyweight
Nandigram candidate Suvendu Adhikary cast his vote soon after polling began on Thursday morning.
Riding a bike, Adhikari went to the Nandanayak Bar Primary School around 7.30 to cast his vote.
Speaking to reporters, he said that he was confident that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting the elections against him from the Nandigram seat, will lose the polls.
"I have a very old relationship with the people of the area. I have a personal relationship with almost every person in Nandigram. Pretty confident that I will win the election," Adhikari said.
"Entire villages have come out to vote in favour of the BJP," he added.
Adhikari said that he went to the polling booth on a bike as the road was too narrow for a car.
"I will urge the people to come out early and cast their votes. There were reports of problems at some booths but those have now been solved. The polling is happening peacefully," he said.
He said that he will try to visit all the booths in the constituency.
Further, the BJP leader claimed that the TMC has failed to depute agents in all the booths.
"It shows that Mamata Banerjee will not be able to win the elections," he said.
Adhikari exercised his franchise for the first time in Nandigram after becoming a voter of the constituency ahead of the elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU