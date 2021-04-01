Polling begins for 30 seats in second phase of West Bengal elections

Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile seat, in the second phase of the assembly elections amid tight security, officials said.

Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in nine seats each in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts, eight in Bankura and four in South 24 Parganas.

Long queues were seen outside polling stations, where voting will continue till 6.30 pm.

More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies, as eyes are set on where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

The Election Commission has declared all the 10,620 polling booths as sensitive and deployed around 651 companies of central forces, apart from the state police, to provide security.

A total of 210 companies of central armed police forces have been deployed in Paschim Medinipur, 199 in Purba Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura, the officials said.

TMC and BJP are contesting all 30 seats, while the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 constituencies and its alliance partners Congress and ISF are fighting in 13 and two seats, respectively, they said.

The elections for the 294 assembly seats in are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)