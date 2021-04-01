Polling begins for 30 seats in second phase of West Bengal elections

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee conducts massive roadshow in Nandigram
Mamata back on her feet, sings national anthem as Nandigram campaign ends
Goons from other states have entered Nandigram: Mamata urges EC for action
Mamata steps up efforts to win over voters before Nandigram campaign ends
West Bengal Assembly polls: Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP distributing money
-
Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections amid tight security, officials said.
Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in nine seats each in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts, eight in Bankura and four in South 24 Parganas.
Long queues were seen outside polling stations, where voting will continue till 6.30 pm.
More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies, as eyes are set on Nandigram where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.
The Election Commission has declared all the 10,620 polling booths as sensitive and deployed around 651 companies of central forces, apart from the state police, to provide security.
A total of 210 companies of central armed police forces have been deployed in Paschim Medinipur, 199 in Purba Medinipur, 170 in South 24 Parganas and 72 in Bankura, the officials said.
TMC and BJP are contesting all 30 seats, while the CPI(M) is in the fray in 15 constituencies and its alliance partners Congress and ISF are fighting in 13 and two seats, respectively, they said.
The elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU