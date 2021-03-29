West Bengal polls: Mamata Banerjee conducts massive roadshow in Nandigram

West Bengal Chief



Minister on Monday conducted a massive roadshow in Nandigram, where she is pitted against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate

The high-stakes constituency in Purba Medinipur district will go to the polls in the second phase on April 1.

Accompanied by senior TMC leaders, Banerjee led the 8 -km-long roadshow from Reyapara Khudiram More to Thakurchowk in her wheelchair, greeting people with folded hands.

Hundreds of local people and party activists accompanied her, shouting the slogan of ' Zindabad!'. She will later address a rally.

The feisty TMC boss has announced that she will stay in till the end of voting in the seat on Thursday.

Campaigning for the second phase will end at 5 pm on April 30.

BJP sources said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to take part in a roadshow in on Tuesday.

