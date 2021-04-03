Bengal polls: Success doesn't come easily, BJP tells Rahul Gandhi

-
A day before the end of campaigning for the third phase of assembly polls, the BJP on Saturday took a dig on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from hectic campaigning and said success doesn't come easily.
The saffron party pointed out that on the one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief J.P. Nadda are campaigning hard across the poll bound states, the former Congress president is busy talking to academicians.
On Saturday, West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya tweeted, "At a time when the Prime Minister, National President, Home Minister and other senior leaders of the BJP are campaigning across poll bound states, Rahul Gandhi is busy doing video calls with professors in the US and making puerile statements. After losing, he will crib about lack of democracy and blame the people."
Around midnight, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh tweeted, "Today Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, National President (NP) J.P. Nadda in Assam, Home Minister (HM) Amit Shah in West Bengal. Tomorrow PM in West Bengal, NP in Tamil Nadu, HM in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Success doesn't come easily."
BJP National General Secretary and Tamil Nadu in-charge, C.T. Ravi said, "on one hand, an 88-year old Metro Man E. Sreedharan is working towards building a New India under PM Modi, but a 50 years young forever PM aspirant Rahul Gandhi is busy damaging the India's image across the Globe. Let this sink in."
on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi will be addressing three public meetings, one in Assam and two in West Bengal. Shah is holding two roadshows, one each in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. He is also addressing three public meetings, one in Tamil Nadu and two in Kerala. BJP chief Nadda is addressing two public meetings and one roadshow in Tamil Nadu.
