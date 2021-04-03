West Bengal polls: It is certain 'Didi' is losing Nandigram, says Nadda

-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda has said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is "certainly" losing from Nandigram and is therefore searching for another seat to contest.
On being asked on reports of the Trinamool Congress chief searching for another seat to contest in the assembly elections, Nadda told ANI: "This is their strategy and they know better about it, but we have information that she is searching and their people have said so to me. However, I cannot take a guarantee of this as they know it. But she is losing Nandigram, this is certain."
On Thursday, Nandigram witnessed a direct contest between Mamata and her former colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the BJP in December last year.
Nandigram is the home turf of Adhikari, while Mamata contested from Nandigram and not from her home turf Bhabanipur constituency.
The second phase of the West Bengal assembly polls recorded over 80 per cent voting turnout. The third phase of polling will be held on April 6.
