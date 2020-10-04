Bihar Assembly elections 2020: Fadnavis, Sushil Modi meet JDU leaders

BJP's Bihar election in-charge and other party leaders including State Deputy Chief Minister and Union Minister Nityanand Rai on Saturday held a meeting with leaders here.

BJP and JDU have not announced the seat-sharing agreement for the Bihar Assembly polls yet.

On October 2, Fadnavis attended a meeting of top BJP at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi over the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) alliance's situation for Bihar Assembly polls.

Bihar assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

