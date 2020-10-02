'Mahagathbandhan' finalises seat sharing, announcement likely tomorrow

-
New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Bihar Assembly poll nomination has already begun but the two major political alliances -- the NDA and Mahagathbandhan -- till now, have not announced any official candidate. However, sources told ANI that the seat-sharing for 'Mahagathbandhan' has been finalised and is likely to be announced in Bihar tomorrow.
Top sources of the Congress party from Bihar told ANI, "Seat-sharing arrangements have been agreed to and are likely to be announced tomorrow in Patna."
On the condition of anonymity, the senior leader from the "Grand Alliance" that the Rashtriya Janta Dal is likely to contest around 145 seats and accommodate Vikassheel Inssan Party also. While the Congress party is likely to contest 70 seats and Left parties including CPI, CPI(M), and CPI (ML) will get around 30 seats. While bargaining is on regarding who will contest from Balmiki Nagar Lok Sabha by-election in Bihar because both RJD and Congress want to contest on this seat.
Senior NDA leaders have also held a meeting in Patna on Thursday regarding the finalisation of seats for the Assembly polls and are likely to announce the seat-sharing formula before October 4 in Delhi.
The first phase of the nomination has already begun in Bihar for 71 seats and the Election Commission of India is busy in the preparation of state election monitoring all poll-related matters with officials.
There are a total of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar.
