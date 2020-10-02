Bihar Assembly polls 2020: LJP may settle for 30 seats according to sources

-
Ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, sources have indicated that Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) may settle for 30 seats in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
According to the source, "LJP has become dim and will have to accept all the conditions of Nitish Kumar as cleared by top authorities of NDA."
BJP has put some conditions for the alliance including the projection of Nitish Kumar as the Chief Minister face of NDA. LJP was earlier demanding that Chirag Paswan should be the chief ministerial candidate and should fight on 143 seats.
"All the aggression of LJP towards seat-sharing has gone down. Spokespersons are not debating on TV channels, MPs are also not talking to media. LJP has not even filed nomination which started from today on 78 seats," said the source.
The assembly elections in Bihar will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
With RLSP and BSP deciding to fight the polls together, a third front appears to be emerging in the state apart from the ruling NDA and the likely alliance of RJD, Congress and Left parties.
