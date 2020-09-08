Bihar Assembly elections: Lok Janshakti Party wants to contest in 143 seats

The parliamentary board of the (LJP) has told its national president that it wants to contest in 143 of the total 243 seats in the upcoming

LJP spokesman Ashraf Ansari on Monday said the final decision however, will be taken by Paswan.

"We have nine members in the parliamentary board apart from Paswan. They have pointed out that the party should fight the election in 143 constituencies including all seats where the JD-U is contesting," he said.

The LJP is critical against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on issues like unemployment, health, education, and the overall law and order situation in the state.

The LJP is an alliance partner of NDA with JD-U is the most prominent force followed by the BJP in Bihar.

The parliamentary board of LJP claimed that contesting in 143 seats is a "direct challenge" to Nitish Kumar and the JD-U.

--IANS

