JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Bihar Elections » News

Congress to release UP manifesto six months ahead of assembly polls
Business Standard

Bihar Assembly elections: Lok Janshakti Party wants to contest in 143 seats

The parliamentary board of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has told its national president Chirag Paswan that it wants to contest in 143 of the total 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections

Topics
Bihar Elections  | Bihar Assembly  | Lok Janshakti Party

IANS  |  Patna 

President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan with other party members attending the meet to discuss the Bihar election, in Patna.
President of Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan with other party members attending the meet to discuss the Bihar election, in Patna.

The parliamentary board of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has told its national president Chirag Paswan that it wants to contest in 143 of the total 243 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

LJP spokesman Ashraf Ansari on Monday said the final decision however, will be taken by Paswan.

"We have nine members in the parliamentary board apart from Paswan. They have pointed out that the party should fight the election in 143 constituencies including all seats where the JD-U is contesting," he said.

The LJP is critical against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on issues like unemployment, health, education, and the overall law and order situation in the state.

The LJP is an alliance partner of NDA with JD-U is the most prominent force followed by the BJP in Bihar.

The parliamentary board of LJP claimed that contesting in 143 seats is a "direct challenge" to Nitish Kumar and the JD-U.

--IANS

ajk/pgh/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 08:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY