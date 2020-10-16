Bihar Assembly polls: Political campaigns big concern for Patna residents

-
As campaigning for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections gains steam, spread of the pandemic is a big concren among the Patna residents. Another 1,276 fresh cases were added in last 24 hours, and the maximum were reported from here.
Most visiting political crowd has been making a beeline for the state capital over the last two months with large numbers of supporters and workers of different political parties assembling here to claim tickets of different political parties.
The city is facing high risk of infection, officials say.
Among 1,276 cases reported last, 300 cases were in Patna. Compared to Jahanabad (46), Muzaffarpur (48), Purnea (60) and Saharsa with 66 cases.
Patna DM Kumar Ravi says that the health department is continuously campaigning to raise awareness among people especially in areas, where there are large assemblies being conducted. They are being asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing norms.
As per the data of health ministry -- 1,99,549 people in Bihar are infected with Covid-19 and 1,88,802 have recovered from it so far -- of which 804 patients recovered in last 24 hours.
"We currently have 11,050 active cases in Bihar. Our recovery rate has reached 94.01 per cent. We have conducted tests on 87,77,607 people including 1,08,085 in last 24 hours," said Mangal Pandey, Health Minister of Bihar.
