Bihar has become 'Lalumay': Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav

-
ALSO READ
JD(U) won't gain anything from Chandrika Rai joining them: Tej Pratap Yadav
Bihar Dy CM levels money laundering charges against Tejashwi Yadav
FIR against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap in Dalit leader's murder case
Vote out the corrupt, give youth a chance in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav
Nitish govt misusing old phone number to defame Tejashwi Yadav: RJD
-
In phase two of the Bihar polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and son of supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday said Bihar has become 'Lalumay' and everyone looks up to him with respect.
"Everyone in Bihar and especially people of Hasanpur are 'Lalumay' and everyone is with Lalu Yadav and they look up to him with respect. I will win with a margin of 50,000 from Hasanpur," Tej Pratap exclusively told ANI here.
Regarding the chances of Mahagathbandhan's success in the Bihar elections, RJD scion said, "People want a total change and tussle is, after all, a part of politics. People want Mahagathbandan and Tejashvi as the CM."
Tej Pratap asked the voters to be fearless. "I want to tell the public that they should cast their vote fearlessly," he added.
The fate of brothers Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav will be sealed today as polling is underway for the 94 of the 243 seats spread across 17 districts in the second phase of polling in the Bihar assembly election.
Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state.
There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress.
Tej Pratap is pitted against two-time MLA Raj Kumar Ray of the Janta Dal United from Samastipur's Hasanpur constituency, which has eight candidates.
Leaving behind his Mahua seat in the Vaishali district, Tej Pratap shifted to Hasanpur this time.
While Tejashwi is against Satish Kumar of the BJP from Vaishali's Raghopur constituency where a total of 14 candidates are in the fray.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor