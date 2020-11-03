Paswan casts his vote, says people gave blessings for 'Nitish-free Bihar'

-
Khagariya (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): After casting his vote on polling day in the second phase of Bihar election 2020, Lok Jan Shakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Tuesday said people of the state have given their blessings for "Nitish free Bihar" for the implementation of 'Bihar first Bihari first' vision document.
In their 'Bihar first Bihari first' vision document for Bihar Assembly polls, the LJP has made several promises including the construction of Sita temple at Sitamarhi "which will be bigger than Ram Temple" in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.
Paswan cast his vote at a polling booth in Khagaria and urged voters not to let their vote go wasted.
"After the first phase of polling, the fear of defeat in Nitish Kumar ji is not hidden from anyone. People have rejected him. I appeal to all not to let the vote go wasted. People have given blessings for a change in Bihar. Nitish free Bihar.......Bihar first Bihari first," Paswan tweeted.
In a series of tweets, he also talked about how people of Bihar feels shy to disclose their state identity and said, "In the last 15 years, Bihar has become infamous with a bad reputation. No improvement in migration, employment and floods. Both teachers and children are living their lives in the gloom. Migrant Bihari hesitates to tell in another state that he is Bihari. Democracy has given the opportunity to change its fate."
He said every Bihar must step out to cast vote to bring change in the state with a new government. "People should give their blessing to us to implement 'Bihar first Bihar first' vision document made by 4 lakh Biharis."
Earlier today, Chirag said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will never become the Chief Minister again, after November 10.
"You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the Chief Minister after November 10. I will have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per the vision document prepared by suggestions of four lakh Biharis," Chirag told ANI.
The first phase of Bihar assembly elections was held on October 28 and the remaining two are scheduled to be held today and on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.
