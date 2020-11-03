Bihar records 8.14% voter turnout till 10 am in 2nd phase of Assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Bihar elections: RJD to distribute tickets based on candidate's popularity
JD(U) won't gain anything from Chandrika Rai joining them: Tej Pratap Yadav
FIR against Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap in Dalit leader's murder case
55.69% voter turnout in first phase of Bihar assembly elections: EC
Bihar Dy CM levels money laundering charges against Tejashwi Yadav
-
Bihar witnessed a voter turnout of 8.14 per cent till 10 am in the second phase of state Assembly elections on Tuesday, according to the Election Commission of India.
Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday with precautionary measures against COVID-19 in place.
Voters were also provided certificates by officials at the polling booth for participating in the democratic exercise.
"Voters participating in voting were honoured by giving certificates - District Patna," Chief Electoral Office (CEO) Bihar tweeted.
Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state.
There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress.
Five candidates from the Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP), which is part of the NDA, are also in the fray. From Mahagathbandhan, three Left parties are contesting on 14 seats (CPI-ML six, CPI and CPM on four each).
The key candidates include former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad's sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap.
Tejashwi, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan is contesting from Raghopur, while Tej Pratap, who is sitting MLA from Mahua, is contesting from Hasanpur.
Road construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav is seeking re-election from Patna Sahib.
Polling was held for 71 constituencies in the first phase on October 28 with precautionary measures in place against the novel coronavirus. Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor