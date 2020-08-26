Bihar polls: BJP President Nadda calls meeting of all party MPs from state

Gearing up for the polls, BJP president JP Nadda has called a meeting of all the party MPs from the state on Saturday to finalise its poll strategy, sources said on Wednesday.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the party is actively working to prepare itself for the Bihar polls, expected to be held around October-November, and using virtual platforms to reach out to people and stay in touch with its cadre on the ground.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Nadda, has addressed people in Bihar via virtual rallies.

Nadda has called a meeting of all the BJP MPs from Bihar on August 29 to deliberate on the coming Assembly polls in the state, sources in the party said.

Besides the MPs, BJP general secretary and the party's Bihar election in-charge Bhupender Yadav will also attend the meet, they added.

The BJP has involved former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in its preparations for the Bihar polls, whereas former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das has held virtual meetings with party workers from the extremely backward classes (EBCs).

Addressing a virtual rally, Nadda recently said all the three NDA constituents in Bihar -- JD(U), LJP and BJP -- will fight the state Assembly polls together, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the face of the alliance, and expressed confidence that they will emerge victorious.

His remarks came at a virtual meet of the Bihar BJP, amid a bitter war of words between Kumar's Janata Dal (United) and the Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The BJP has been maintaining that the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is intact in Bihar and has stuck to Kumar's projection as its chief ministerial face in the coming polls.

Nadda also claimed that the opposition in Bihar as well as elsewhere has become a "spent force" and asserted that the BJP is the only party, which is being looked at by people with hope.

