Bihar elections: I-T raids BJP's game to corner Nitish, says RJD leader
Business Standard

Bihar polls: Stage collapses during Pappu Yadav's campaign in Muzaffarpur

A stage and tent, set up for Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's campaign rally, collapsed. He was addressing people in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly constituency when the incident took place

Bihar Elections

ANI  |  General News 

Jan Adhikar Party President Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav addresses during a press conference ahead of the Bihar Assembly election.
A stage and tent, set up for Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav's campaign rally, collapsed on Saturday. He was addressing people in Muzaffarpur's Minapur Assembly constituency when the incident took place.

Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party and Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan's Azad Samaj Party have joined hands to form the Progressive Democratic Alliance to contest the Bihar Assembly polls.

The first phase of the polls concluded on October 28, while the remaining two phases of voting are scheduled to be held on November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

First Published: Sun, November 01 2020. 07:18 IST

