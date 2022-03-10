BJP in Telangana would take inspiration from win in 4 states: B S Kumar

-
The BJP in Telangana would take inspiration from the party's victories in Uttar Pradesh and other states and strive to win the assembly poll next year in the southern state, the party's state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar said on Thursday.
The BJP's vote percentage has been increasing in Telangana since 2014 as seen in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election and the by-elections to Dubbak and Huzurabad assembly segments, he told reporters here.
The BJP's win in the assembly polls in four states would be a source of inspiration for the party in Telangana to strive to form the government whenever elections are held in the state, the MP said.
Though the Centre is releasing funds for development projects in Telangana, the ruling TRS is trying to defame the NDA government at the Centre by claiming that the latter was unhelpful towards the state, he alleged. Attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said the TRS chief was trying to derive political mileage by inciting "sentiments" among the people about the state. Kumar claimed that the engine of the state government is in "Darussalam" (the AIMIM headquarters in Hyderabad).
Rao's efforts to bring together like-minded parties to form a front against the BJP would remain mere excursions, Kumar claimed.
Rao, popularly known as KCR, met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders in recent weeks.
