BJP largest ad spender on Google, regional parties take second spot

Bharatiya Janata Party is the top advertiser for political ads on Google, followed by regional parties in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, as India heads towards in a week, data from the technology giant shows.

The ruling party spent as much as Rs 1.21 crore on 554 political ads since February 19.

Political parties and candidates have spent a total of Rs 3.76 crore for 831 political ads on in the past month and a half, the company’s Political Ad Transparency Report shows.

India on Thursday released its political advertisements transparency report, which details the spend on political ads since 19 February.

With the role of social media and technology giants in influencing becoming a talking point the world over, Facebook, and Twitter have released ad transparency reports for political ads for India after doing so for the US and EU earlier.

After the BJP, regional parties have been high spenders on Google. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana-based YSR Congress were the next high spenders with Rs 1.04 crore spent on 107 ads.

Pramanya Strategy Consulting Pvt Ltd placed video and image ads for Chandrababu Naidu, amounting to Rs 85 lakh for 53 ads that were a mix of videos and images.

The Indian National Congress spent Rs 54,100 for 14 ads, nearly all of which are images.

Geographically, Andhra Pradesh was the largest spender on political ads, spending Rs 1.73 crore, followed by Bihar where ad spend stood at Rs 1.05 crore.

Delhi ads amounted to Rs 9.96 lakh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands spent the lowest- Rs 800- on political ads.

The ad spend report will be updated weekly by Google.