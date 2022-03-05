BJP-led alliance to get 80% seats in Assembly polls: Yogi Adityanath

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday claimed that the BJP and its allies are all set to get 80 per cent seats in the Assembly elections as people have voted for the party on issues of nationalism, development, good governance and security.
"Casteism has been demolished. Those who indulged in dynasty politics have failed. People have given their support to the BJP on the issue of nationalism, development, good governance and security in the six phases of polling held so far and this trend is continuing in the seventh and last phase scheduled for Monday," Adityanath told reporters here.
"I can say with full confidence that when polling is over and results are declared on March 10, 80 per cent seats will be won by the BJP with its allies and it will form its government with a massive majority," he said.
Attacking the Opposition, he said people have come to know that their sensitivity is only for professional mafia, criminals and terrorists. People will not give them another opportunity, he said.
Elaborating on the achievements of his government, Adityanath said earlier the state was known for riots, anarchy and disorder. Now, seven expressways are coming up, he said.
On law and order, he said from the first phase of polling, it has been seen that mothers, sisters and daughters, despite the men in their families having other preferences, have supported the BJP government, rising above caste, sect, community considerations.
"From western region to east, wherever you go, daughters, sisters and mothers are feeling secure and have hailed it openly," he claimed.
He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "changing the agenda of the country". Earlier the agenda was confined to family, caste, region and language, the CM said.
Now, priority has been given to the poor, villages, farmers and women, Adityanath said.
