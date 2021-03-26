BJP releases names of nine candidates for Lok Sabha bypolls in six states

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded former IAS officer K Ratna Prabha as its candidate in Tirupati for the Lok Sabha by-polls in Andhra Pradesh and Mangala Suresh Angadi to the Belgaum parliamentary constituency in Karnataka.
The Belgaum constituency fell vacant following the death of Mangala Suresh Angadi's husband and Union minister Suresh Angadi last year.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the BJP also released the names of nine candidates for by-elections in six states.
Ganga Narayan Singh will contest the Madhupur Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand, while Sharanu Salagar and Pratapgouda Patil will contest the seats in Basavakalyan and Maski in Karnataka respectively.
In Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Singh will contest in Damoh and in Mizoram, Lalhriatrenga Chhangte will contest the Serchhip seat.
Ashrit Pattnayak will fight for the Pipili seat in Odisha, while in Rajasthan, Ratanlal Jat, Khemaram Meghwal and Deepti Maheshwari will contest the Sahara, Sujangarh and Rajsamand seats respectively.
By-elections for these seats will be held on April 17 and results will be declared on May 2.
