BJP will contest Bihar Assembly polls on agenda of development: Sushil Modi

The (BJP) will contest the forthcoming polls on the agenda of development, said Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday. He also exuded confidence that the NDA will again emerge victorious in the upcoming polls.

"We will fight the Assembly on the issue of development. We have fought and won on this issue in the past and we will do it again," he said while speaking to ANI.

In 2015, though the BJP won only 53 seats, the party had got the maximum share of votes polled. The party got 24.4 per cent and bagged a total of 92,85,574 votes in the polls. The total votes polled by the NDA amounted to about 1.3 crores.

Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies and in the State are due in October-November as the tenure of the current Assembly is scheduled to end on November 29.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

