Bihar elections: 2.2 mn watched Nitish's 1st-ever virtual rally, says JDU-U

After Leader of Opposition dubbed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's first-ever virtual rally "super flop with not more than 15,000 viewership across the state", the ruling Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has reacted by saying that the Opposition leaders are speaking without keeping facts in mind.

Ashok Chaudhary, the Minister of Building Construction in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, claimed that over 22 lakh people in the state watched the Chief Minister's virtual rally.

He said a total of 5.5 lakh watched the rally through www.jdulive.com. Besides, the people of Bihar also watched it via his Twitter handle @Nitish Kumar, facebook@nitishkumar, and @jduonline.

"It was an overwhelming response of viewers across the state. It was more than satisfactory for the JD-U," Chaudhary said on Monday.

Reacting to RJD leader Tejashwi's remark, Chaudhary said: "We will not stop him from speaking lies. He is free to say anything but he cannot challenge the data that we have. Nitish ji has huge popularity."

Earlier on Monday, Tejashwi said that due to the low turnout of viewers, was not looking confident.

"He has accepted defeat in his first election."

Considering the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the JD-U has come up with a digital platform -- www.jdulive.com, to address virtual rallies in Bihar as the state is gearing up for the Assembly polls.

