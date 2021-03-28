-
ALSO READ
There is an alliance between BJP, Congress, says Pinarayi Vijayan
BJP says people are fed up with Left, claims NDA will form govt in Kerala
BJP will end rampant political violence in Kerala, says Rajnath Singh
Kerala: Candidates list a generational change in Cong, says Chennithala
Best of BS Opinion: The meaning of 'partly free', Congress is MIA, and more
-
Ahead of Assembly elections in Kerala, Defence Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh on Sunday slammed the Left Democratic Front and United Democratic Front and said that BJP will bring an end to rampant political violence in Kerala.
Speaking at a press conference, Singh said, "Kerala believes that it needs a new political alternative and BJP can provide it. LDF should come out with an 'Action Taken Report' on their promises rather than giving false hopes."
"BJP will bring an end to rampant political violence in Kerala. LDF and UDF have lost their credibility among the common masses as there is much difference in their words and deeds," the Minister further added.
The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU