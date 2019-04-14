BSP bets on door-to-door campaigning instead of media blitz in elections

Hari Krishna Gautam, Lucknow district president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), has been working almost 16 hours a day over the past few months for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

He leaves home early and spends the day amidst the heat and dust of electioneering with the teeming BSP cadres, supporters and office bearers, besides holding/attending meetings and interacting with people. The BSP, a cadre-based organisation, has managed to keep its distinct and conventional form of door-to-door electioneering, helping forge a deeper connection with people, especially during ...