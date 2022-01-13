UP Assembly polls: BJP finalises candidates for first three phases

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in its Core Committee meeting on Wednesday, finalised the names of candidates of 172 seats that are going to polls in the first three phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

According to sources, in the meeting at Headquarters in the national capital, discussions were held for more than 300 seats, but names for 172 seats going to polls in the first three phases have been finalized. Now, these names will be put forward in the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Thursday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

After the CEC put its stamp on the final list of candidates, the will announce the candidature of these 172 candidates in the coming days.

On the second day of the three-day meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and UP election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan were present.

On Wednesday, the meeting at the BJP headquarters started at 11 am, which went on till 1:35 am today. Earlier on Tuesday, the meeting lasted for more than 10 hours.

According to the Election Commission, 58 seats will go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats in the second phase, and 59 seats in the third phase.

According to sources, in the meeting held on Wednesday, discussions took place on constituencies include Ayodhya where the party may field Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but the final decision will be taken in the CEC meeting.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

