JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Assam Election » News

Congress releases list of remaining four candidates for Tamil Nadu polls
Business Standard

Cash, drugs, gold worth Rs 64.82 crore seized in poll-bound Assam

As per the directions of the Election Commission, the authorities have seized cash to the tune of Rs 12.17 crore and drugs, gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 52.65 crore

Topics
Assam assembly polls | Assam | Election Commission

IANS  |  Guwahati 

rupee
Representative image

As per the directions of the Election Commission, the authorities have seized cash to the tune of Rs 12.17 crore and drugs, gold and silver ornaments valued at Rs 52.65 crore in a bid to ensure a free, fair and safe Assembly polls in Assam.

Election officials on Tuesday night said that the Assam Police, state excise department, income tax department, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, the Narcotics Control Bureau, flying squads, static surveillance teams and other regulatory agencies have been working round-the-clock to detect any suspicious movement of cash, liquor, valuables and narcotics across the state since the Election Commission announced the dates of the polls on February 26.

He said that besides the cash amount of Rs 12.17 crore, liquor worth of Rs 17.82 crore, gold, silver ornaments valued at Rs 2.82 crore, heroin and marijuana worth around Rs 27.13 crore, cigarettes of foreign origin, poppy seeds and contraband tablets valued at Rs 4.88 crore have been seized.

Elections to the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held in three phases. Phase one will see polling for 47 constituencies on March 27 while in the second phase, polling would be held for 39 seats on April 1. The remaining 40 constituencies will go to the polls on April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.

--IANS

sc/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, March 17 2021. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU