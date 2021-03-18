Cong can go to any extent to mislead people and garner votes: PM in Assam

Lashing out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the grand old party can go to any extent to mislead people and garner votes.
Addressing his first election rally in Assam after the announcement of poll dates, the PM said the Congress is moving around with "tala-chabi" (poll symbol of AIUDF) in the state, even as some of its workers were opposed to the idea.
"The Congress has become so weak that it can align with any outfit and mislead people for the sake of getting votes," he said.
He accused the party of creating "disconnect" between people and places.
"The BJP, on the other hand, has done everything to connect people physically, emotionally and culturally," the prime minister added.
