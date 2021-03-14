Cong releases list of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls

-
The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 86 candidates for the upcoming Kerala assembly elections.
Former chief minister Oommen Chandy will contest from Puthuppally, while Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has been fielded from Haripad Assembly constituency.
Sitting MP from Vadakara K Muraleedharan, who is the son of veteran Congress leader K Karunakaran, will contest in Nemom, the only seat in the state currently represented by the BJP.
Kerala assembly poll will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will be on May 2.
