Kerala polls: Congress' Chenithalla to contest from Haripad Seat

Congress leader Ramesh Chenithalla on Saturday announced that he would be contesting the upcoming state assembly elections from the Haripad constituency.
Referring to Haripad as his "mother", Chenithalla further said the people of the constituency love him and that he could not leave the constituency.
"I will contest from the Haripad constituency. Haripad is like my mother. The people there love me. I can't leave the constituency. So, I will contest from there," said Chenithalla.
With barely 26 days to go for Kerala assembly elections, the final list for Congress, which was expected to be declared on Friday, has been again postponed with the party announcing that 81 candidates have been finalised, out of the 91 seats it will be contesting.
This comes at a time when the constituent partners of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) have gone ahead and declared their candidates. The Congress is expected to announce its final list by Sunday.
The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.
