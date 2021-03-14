BJP to contest 115 and allies 25 seats in Kerala: State party chief

(BJP) Kerala chief K Surendran on Saturday said the party will fight on 115 seats and its allies will contest the remaining 25 seats in the upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

"BJP will fight on 115 seats and our partners will contest on the rest of the 25 seats in Kerala. We submitted our proposal and expect the list to come out tomorrow morning. We have recommended the candidature of E Sreedharan," Surendran told reporters here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders are taking part in the party's Central Election Committee meeting at the party headquarters to finalise candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Besides the Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda are present at BJP headquarters along with top leaders from the respective states.

According to sources, the BJP is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.

