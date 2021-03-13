Kerala Cong (J) faction releases candidate list for assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
As Kerala CPI-M releases list, it's make or break for Vijayan
Kerala Assembly polls: UDF to finalise seat-sharing by tomorrow
Kerala CM, 7 ministers in fray; Thomas Isaac, Speaker dropped
Kerala assembly polls: JD(S) announces list of four candidates
Kerala waives entertainment tax for movie theatres to revive sector
-
The Kerala Congress (Joseph) group, an ally of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Saturday announced the candidate list for the April 6 state Assembly election with party supremo P J Joseph fighting the poll from Thodupuzha constituency.
Senior leaders Advocate Monce Joseph MLA, K Franscis George, Thomas Unniyadan are contesting from Kaduthuruthy, Idukki and Irinjalakuda constituencies.
M P Joseph, son-in-law of former minister and Kerala Congress supremo, K M Mani, is contesting from Trikaripurconstituency.
The UDF leaders had yesterday announced that as per the seat sharing agreement, 10 seats have been allocated for the Joseph faction of Kerala Congress.
Kerala Congress (M) had last year severed its three- decade-old ties with the opposition UDF and joined the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), however, a faction led by senior leader Joseph remained with the UDF.
A legal battle following the split resulted in the Election Commission allottingthe official 'Two Leaves' symbol to Kerala Congress (M) faction led by Jose K Mani, who joined the LDF.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU