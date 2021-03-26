Cong, TMC, Left will feel safe if BJP forms govt in Bengal: Rajnath Singh

-
Even the Congress, Left parties and Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers will feel safe if the Bharatiya Janata Party forms the government in West Bengal, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday.
Addressing a campaign rally in Taldangra on the last day of campaigning ahead of the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls, the Union Minister launched a veiled attack on the ruling TMC government, saying that one cannot ensure development till safety and security are also provided.
"We believe that till you provide safety and security for the people, you cannot ensure development. I assure you that if we form the government here, we will ensure safety and security for all. Even the Congress, Left parties and TMC karyakartas will feel safe under BJP rule," he said.
Over the last few days, several BJP leaders have criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for the state's law and order situation.
TMC and BJP are at loggerheads ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.
The first phase of the Assembly polls will be kicked off on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go for polls.
Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
