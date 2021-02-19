Prime Minister Modi to visit poll-bound Puducherry on February 25

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a one-day visit to poll-bound Puducherry on February 25, the BJP's Puducherry unit said on Friday.
Modi will address a public meeting at AFT mill Thildal here during his visit, the party's Puducherry president V Saminathan, MLA, said, adding, other programmes were not finalised.
This would be the Prime Minister's second visit to the Union Territory since February 2018 when he participated in the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville International township.
Modi's visit comes at a time when the ruling Congress has lost its majority in the territorial assembly following resignations of two ministers and two MLAs and has been asked to prove its majority by Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in the House on February 22.
With Puducherry going to Assembly polls in the next couple of months, leaders of various political parties are visiting Puducherry to address public meetings.
BJP president J P Nadda had addressed a public meeting here on January 31 while AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on February 17.
