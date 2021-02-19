WB polls: Congress, Left parties to hold joint rally in Kolkata on Feb 28

-
-
Congress and the Left parties will hold a joint election rally on February 28 at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, informed Congress West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada on Thursday.
"Talks over alliance formation between Congress and Left parties are on. Proposal of other parties also being considered. No talks with AIMIM to be initiated. Congress and Left parties will hold a joint rally on February 28 at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata," Prasada told ANI.
On Wednesday, Congress and the Left held their first meeting the Indian Secular Front (ISF), recently floated by influential minority leader Abbas Siddique over seat-sharing for the West Bengal Assembly polls which is scheduled for later this year.
Earlier, Congress leader Abdul Mannan had said that the Congress and Left which had already finalised the seat-sharing agreement have taken note of the demands of the ISF."Our alliance with the Left has been finalised. Seat sharing was also finalised. We held a meeting with the ISF. We sought information on which seats ISF is demanding. Our competitions are TMC and BJP. We will fight against them. We have taken note of the demands of ISF," he had said.
