Congress doesn't know 'Lok Sewa', only guarantees 'Ghotala', says Nadda

Expressing confidence that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will again form the government in Assam, (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday attacked party saying "the only guarantee expected from them is that they will do scam wherever they go."

Speaking to ANI, on five guarantees promised by Mahajot (Grand Alliance) to tea garden workers in Assam, Nadda said, "Their five guarantees also included Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA). How can a state law overrule a law passed by the Union Parliament? They are misleading people. This is how they have deceived people... The other name of is 'lie'. I can give you one guarantee that wherever the will go, they will do Ghotala (scam). They don't know anything about Lok Sewa (Public service)."

He slammed the previous Congress Government in Assam for not working for tea garden workers and said the opposition party is doing 'political tourism' in the state.

"What did they (Congress) do in 40 years. What did Gogoji's (Tarun Gogoi) government do in 15 years? Tea garden workers were there when Congress was in government. They are coming in and doing political tourism here and explaining things to people. Do they know that under the 'Assam Chah Bagicha Dhan Puraskar Mela Scheme', we gave an amount of Rs 8,000 to 8 lakh tea garden workers? But did they do? What is their history?" asked the BJP president.

He said when was Health Minister, the government gave 130 mobile medical units to the tea garden workers.

"When there were job losses, Sabranad Sonowal brought in a scheme to give Rs 12,000 to pregnant women, which is now increased to 18,000. The roads on which the Congress is traveling and making promises are constructed by Sabranand Sonowal and the BJP government," Nadda said.

He added that the people of Assam have made up their minds and have blessed the NDA alliance in the state.

