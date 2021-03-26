Congress leader Sachin Pilot to visit Assam to campaign for assembly polls

-
Congress leader Sachin Pilot will visit Assam to campaign for the upcoming assembly elections, a statement said on Thursday.
Pilot will be on a tour of the northeastern state on March 28 where he will address election meetings.
He will attend road shows and address rallies in Silchar and Karimganj in support of the party's candidates.
