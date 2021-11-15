Congress, NCP alliance in Goa could be finalised by month-end

-
The Congress, NCP alliance for the Goa 2022 polls could be sealed by the end of the month, the state's lone Nationalist Congress Party MLA Churchill Alemao said on Monday.
Alemao, a former Chief Minister, also said that he had urged West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to join the alliance.
"We have asked for 10 seats, don't know how many we will get. Our leaders say it (alliance) will happen," Alemao told reporters, adding that the alliance could be finalised by the end of the month.
Speaking about the Trinamool Congress, which has waged an aggressive campaign in the coastal state supported by political strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee, Alemao said: "I told Mamata Banerjee that all three of us should come together, Congress, TMC and NCP."
Last week state Congress president Girish Chodankar and Goa NCP chief Jose Phillip D'Souza met for the first time to discuss the alliance talks between the two parties.
