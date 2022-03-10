Congress registers first win in Goa, BJP leading in 19 seats

-
The Congress registered the first win in the 40-member Goa assembly even as the BJP continued to lead in 19 seats till 1 p.m. on Thursday.
With 9,285 votes, Michael Vincent Lobo of the Congress won from the Calangute constituency winning with a margin of 4,979 votes against his nearest rival Joseph Robert Sequeira of the BJP.
Ahead of the polls, Lobo had quit BJP to join Congress.
Apart from this win, the Congress is leading in 10 other seats while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading in two seats, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party is leading on three seats and Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party is leading in one each at 1 p.m.
