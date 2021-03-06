Congress to finalise candidates today for WB, Assam Assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Left-Cong talks on seat-sharing for 2021 Bengal polls to begin next week
Trinamool Congress forms 12-member committee for West Bengal polls
Owaisi visits Bengal, discusses assembly polls with Muslim cleric
EC ensured to deploy central forces during West Bengal Polls: Vijayvargiya
ECI may hike security personnel in Bengal to hold assembly polls peacefully
-
The first meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress is likely to be held here on Saturday to finalise the names of candidates for the first two phases of the West Bengal and Assam Assembly polls.
The meeting will be held via video-conferencing. Senior leaders of the party and leaders of Congress's West Bengal and Assam units will also participate in the meeting.
In West Bengal, Congress is in a pre-poll alliance with Left parties and the newly floated Indian Secular Front (ISF) by Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui. Meanwhile, 92 seats have been finalised for Congress in the alliance.
The alliance had on Friday announced the names of constituencies from where each party will contest for the first two phases of the assembly election in West Bengal. The consensus on some seats is yet to be arrived at by the alliance partners. The Left Front also announced the names of candidates for the seats allotted to it.
In Assam, Congress has joined hands with Badruddin Ajmal-led AIUDF, left parties and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) to form the "grand alliance". The seat distribution is yet to be announced.
West Bengal Assembly elections for 294 seats will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.
On the other hand, Assam Assembly elections will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6.
The counting of votes in both states will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU