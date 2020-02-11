Delhi election result: Okhla to New Delhi, 10 key seats to watch out for

Delhi election result: Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly election is underway and the verdict will be known today. Arvind Kejriwal’s incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third consecutive term in power in Delhi. All the exit polls have been unanimous in predicting that will return as the Delhi chief minister for a third time and the will romp home to victory, at the very least by a two-thirds majority. The AAP’s tally will fall somewhere between 44 and 68 in the Assembly of 70 members, according to pollsters. Prominent candidates in the fray include CM (New Delhi), his deputy (Patparganj), Atishi (Kalkaji) and Raghav Chadha (Rajendar Nagar) of the AAP; four former mayors — Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram — of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi president Subhash Chopra.

As voters announce their verdict, here are 10 constituency contests to keep an eye on

The New Delhi Assembly constituency is currently held by of the Kejriwal had got 64.14 per cent of the votes in the 2015 Delhi Assembly election.

The New Delhi Assembly constituency, home to bureaucrats and traders, has over 144,000 voters, and comprises areas like President Estate, Connaught Place, Pandara Park, Gold Link, Central Secretariat, Janpath, Gole MArket, Sarojini Nagar, Kidwai Nagar, Bhagwan Das Lake, Lodhi Estate, Bharti Nagar, Jor Bagh and Laxmi Bai Nagar. In the 2013 Assembly elections, Kejriwal trounced three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. In the 2015 Assembly polls, Kejriwal emerged stronger against the and the He defeated Kiran Walia (Congress) and Nupur Sharma (BJP) and got 64.14 per cent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the New Delhi constituency are Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Sunil Yadav of and Romesh Sabharwal of According to pollsters, New Delhi is projected to go to

In 2020, New Delhi constituency recorded 52.15 per cent polling, according to EC.

2. Okhla constituency

The Okhla Assembly Constituency is currently held by Amanatullah Khan of AAP. In the 2015, he beat Braham Singh of and got 62.57 per cent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, AAP's Amanatullah Khan is projected to retain his Okhla constituency, defeating BJP’s Brahm Singh and Congress' Parvez Hashmi.



Okhla is a Muslim-dominated constituency with the community forming over 40% of the population. Okhla has been the epicentre of the ongoing anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests.

In 2020, Okhla constituency recorded 58.84 per cent polling, according to EC.

3. Patparganj constituency

The Patparganj Assembly constituency is currently held by of AAP. In the 2015 elections, he beat Vinod Kumar Binny of BJP with 53.64 per cent of the votes.

He is projected to beat Ravi Negi of the BJP and Laxman Rawat of the Congress in 2020 Assembly elections.

In 2020, Patparganj constituency recorded 61.28 per cent polling, according to EC.

4. Model Town constituency

The Model Town Assembly Constituency is currently held by Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of AAP. In the 2015, he beat Vivek Garg of BJP with 52.38 per cent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Model Town constituency are Akhilesh Pati Tripathi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kapil Mishra of the BJP and Akanksha Ola of the Congress party. According to Republic TV - Jan Ki Baat exit poll, Kapil Mishra is predicted to win Delhi election 2020.

In 2020, Model Town constituency recorded 59.35 per cent polling, according to EC.

5. Rajinder Nagar constituency

The Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency is currently held by Vijender Garg Vijay of AAP. In the 2015, he beat RP Singh of BJP with 53.39 per cent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Rajinder Nagar constituency are AAP's Raghav Chadha, R P Singh of BJP and Rocky Tuseed of the Congress party.

In 2020, Rajinder Nagar constituency recorded 58.27 per cent polling, according to EC.

6. Kalkaji constituency

The Kalkaji Assembly constituency is currently held by Avtar Singh Kalkaji of AAP. In the 2015, he beat Harmeet Singh Kalka of BJP and got 51.72 per cent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Kalkaji constituency are AAP's Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), BJP's Dharamvir Singh of the and Congress party's Shivani Chopra Advocate.

In 2020, Kalkaji constituency recorded 57.44 per cent polling, according to EC.

7. Rohini constituency

The Rohini Assembly constituency is currently held by Vijender Gupta of BJP. In the 2015, he beat Cl Gupta Advocate of AAP and got 49.83 per cent of the votes. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, he will be contesting against AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala and Congress party's Sumesh Gupta.

In 2020, Rohini constituency recorded 63.02 per cent polling, according to EC.

8. Krishna Nagar constituency

The Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency is currently held by S K Bagga Advocate of AAP. In the 2015, he beat Kiran Bedi of BJP and got 47.99 per cent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Krishna Nagar constituency are S K Bagga Advocate of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Anil Goyal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and A K Walia of the Congress party.

In 2020, Krishna Nagar constituency recorded 67.31 per cent polling, according to EC.

9. Gandhi Nagar constituency

The Gandhi Nagar Assembly constituency is currently held by BJP's Anil Kumar Bajpai. In the 2015, he beat Jitender of BJP and got 45.24 per cent of the votes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Gandhi Nagar constituency are Naveen Choudhary (Deepu) of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Anil Kumar Bajpai of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Indian National Congress.

This time, Gandhi Nagar constituency recorded 62.42 per cent polling, according to EC.

10. Chandni Chowk constituency

The Chandni Chowk Assembly constituency is currently held by Alka Lamba of AAP. In the 2015, she beat Suman Kumar Gupta of BJP and got 49.35 per cent of the votes.

Chandni Chowk has been mostly dominated by the business community and is considered an important area for the parties.

In 2015, the AAP fielded Alka Lamba, a former Congress leader who had joined the AAP then. She bagged the seat for AAP but had been disqualified as the MLA in 2019 after she rejoined the Congress last year.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, the key candidates in the Chandni Chowk constituency are Parlad Singh Sawhney of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Suman Kumar Gupta of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Alka Lamba of the Indian National Congress.

In 2020, Chandni Chowk constituency recorded 61.03 per cent polling, according to EC.

