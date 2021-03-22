Digital countdown clock installed at DMK headquarters in run-up to TN polls

-
A digital countdown clock has been installed at the entrance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party headquarters Anna Arivalayam in Chennai in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
The clock, which has been set to May 2, 2021, the date on which counting of votes will be held in Tamil Nadu, was seen atop the entrance of the headquarters building.
The clock has rising sun symbol of the DMK along with a slogan "Stalin is coming, he is going to give a new start".
The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.
The DMK, which has been out of power for two terms in the state since 2011, will contest 173 seats.
MK Stalin-led party has allotted 25 seats to its Congress party, and six each for CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK).
