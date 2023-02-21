Drugs, cash valued at Rs 37 cr seized in pre-poll raids in Nagaland

Authorities in Nagaland, as part of their ongoing pre-poll raids against drugs, arms peddling and illegal financial transactions, have seized contraband and cash, valued at around Rs 37 crore, since the announcement of the Assembly polls on January 18, officials said on Monday.

On the direction of the Election Commission the seizure, made by the enforcement agencies comprising central and state, also includes foreign liquor, freebies and numerous other items.

Of the Rs 37 crore seizure, various valued at Rs 26.36 crore confiscated followed by foreign liquor valued at Rs 4.26 crore, freebies and other items valued at Rs 3.51 crore, Rs 2.84 crore in cash and precious metals worth Rs 16 lakh.

Election officials said that before the February 27 Assembly elections, various enforcement agencies would step up their raids against all kinds of illegal activities and clandestine trading.

The police have also sought public cooperation and support during the election period for proper implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

A police officer said that after obtaining permission from court, a total of 7,843 seized liquor bottles were recently destroyed by Police in the presence of a magistrate.

--IANS

