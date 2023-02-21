'Nagaland needs BJP', says video released ahead of Assembly polls

-
Ahead of the February 27 Assembly polls, the BJP has released a video 'Nagaland needs BJP' seeking votes from the people of the state.
Through the video, the party appeals for votes saying, "Nagaland needs the BJP. Vote for the BJP. Vote for peace and development."
The video describes Prime Minister Narendra Modi as synonymous with peace and development and BJP as a ray of hope and lists the work done in the state. Besides, it has also assured to fulfill all its promises made to the people of Nagaland.
On Tuesday, BJP National President J.P. Nadda had also released the manifesto for the elections in Kohima. Called the "Nagaland Sankalp Patra", the BJP has claimed an 80 per cent reduction in militancy in the state, citing the development work done in the last eight years.
Nadda made several promises for the development of the state, saying the party's manifesto represents 'Ashta Lakshmi' and includes peace, energy, tourism, 5G connectivity, culture, natural agriculture and sports capabilities.
BJP is currently part of the ruling coalition in Nagaland and in this Assembly election also, it is contesting in alliance with the NDPP -- Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's party.
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 22:20 IST