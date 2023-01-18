JUST IN
Assembly polls: Schedule to be announced in three NE states by Thursday
ECI to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura today

CEC Rajiv Kumar said that over 13.9 lakh electors are registered in Nagaland and over 30,000 first-time voters are set to participate in the forthcoming state Assembly polls

Election Commission of India. Photo: Shutterstock

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will on Wednesday announce the schedule for the upcoming elections to the legislative assemblies in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura in 2023.

On Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 13.9 lakh electors are registered in Nagaland and over 30,000 first-time voters are set to participate in the forthcoming state Assembly polls.

ECI teams led by Chief Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel concluded their visit to Nagaland and Tripura to review elections preparedness last week.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 11:36 IST

