ECI to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will on Wednesday announce the schedule for the upcoming elections to the legislative assemblies in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura in 2023.
On Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that over 13.9 lakh electors are registered in Nagaland and over 30,000 first-time voters are set to participate in the forthcoming state Assembly polls.
ECI teams led by Chief Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel concluded their visit to Nagaland and Tripura to review elections preparedness last week.
