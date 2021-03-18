Election Commission appoints four special observers for Puducherry

-
The Election Commission has appointed four special observers for Puducherry in connection with the April 6 Assembly polls.
Manjeet Singh, a retired IAS officer, has been apppointed as special general observer, Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry Shurbir Singh said in a release
Two retired IRS officers, Madhu Mahajan and B R Balakrishnan, have been appointed as special expenditure observers, while retired IPS officer Dharmendra Kumar chosen as the special police observer for Puducherry.
There are 30 assembly constituencies spread over Puducherry (23), Karaikal (five) and Mahe and Yanam regions (one segment each).
