Elections for 3 municipal corporations in Delhi to be held in April: SEC

-
ALSO READ
NDMC, EDMC extend last date for payment of property tax with amnesty scheme
NDMC, EDMC in bottom 10 in Swachh ranking; SDMC retains 31st spot
MCD polls in April 2022: SEC announces de-reservation of old wards
NDMC finalises annual budget with focus on environment-friendly measures
Notices to property owners of 34 liquor shops to check compliance: EDMC
-
The State Election Commission has notified that elections for the three municipal corporations in Delhi will be held in April and the publication of the lists of polling stations will begin from Wednesday.
Due to the pandemic, the limit of voters per polling station has been fixed as 1250. The lists of polling stations will be published by the returning officers in their respective offices for the wards, with effect from February 23, it said.
"It is notified for the information of general public, political parties and all concerned that General Elections to 272 wards of three Municipal Corporation of Delhi are scheduled to be held in April- 2022," stated a public notice issued by the Commission.
The general public, intending candidates, political parties can inspect the lists of polling stations and file suggestions and objections, if any, with the respective returning officers till February 28, said the notice.
There are over 14,000 polling stations in Delhi spread over 70 Assembly constituencies. Delhi has three municipal corporations - North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations - and the last civic polls were held in April 2017.
In a previous order issued in January this year, the State Election Commission had stated that the number of wards reserved for the SC category in the three corporations as - NDMC (20), SDMC (15) and EDMC (11), proportionate to the population, or 19.38 percent, 14.15 percent and 16.58 percent respectively.
The five-year term of the three Houses is ending in April 2022 and half of the 275 wards are reserved for women candidates.
The BJP is currently ruling all three corporations. The party is controlling the civic bodies since the trifurcation of the erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2012.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor