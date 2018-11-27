JUST IN
Business Standard

Ensure not a single Congress candidate wins: Modi in Telangana rally

The Prime Minister said both the Congress and the ruling TRS engaged in caste politics and vote bank politics

Press Trust of India  |  Mahbubnagar 

Modi, Narendra Modi

Attacking the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday urged the people to ensure not a single candidate of that party wins in the forthcoming Telangana assembly polls.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi asked the people "to take a pledge in the memory of the martyrs for Telangana's cause and ensure not a single Congress candidate wins" in the December 7 assembly elections to the state.

Recalling the role of Sardar Valabhbhai Patel in uniting India after partition, Modi told a large gathering that had it not been for the Iron Man, Indians would have needed a Pakistani visa to visit Hyderabad.

The Prime Minister said both the Congress and the ruling TRS engaged in caste politics and vote bank politics.

First Published: Tue, November 27 2018. 16:35 IST

